Potential health concerns during flood cleanup

Many people affected by last weekend's flooding are focused on cleaning up, but officials are urging people to take their health into consideration, too.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Medical professionals from Scranton Primary Health Care Center gave vaccines and checked wounds inside the Holy Rosary Center on West Market Street on Friday.

Joseph Hollander, CEO of Scranton Primary Health, says city officials wanted public health access during its storm recovery outreach event. Hollander tells us people should be mindful of their health after a disaster like flooding.

"The greater concern is frankly that nobody knows what was in those floodwaters. And we're trying to be proactive and protect the residents, protect the first responders, to ensure that they don't get sick," Hollander said.

David Delguercio and Molly Kearney's home on Mary Street was under several feet of water. They say they've been trying to clean what they can and came to the city's event for help, not realizing they could also get vaccinated.

"I didn't even think of a tetanus booster, but again, cuts and scrapes and digging through this mud. So, yeah, it's a blessing that is here for sure. Because it's the last thing on your mind when you just lost your house and everything."

Janet Kelly says the floodwaters destroyed her home on Leggett Street. Kelly has been through flooding before and didn't want to get sick while dealing with the damage to her house.

"I was planning on calling my doctor to go and get one because I knew that I hadn't gotten one in over ten years. And I know from years ago when we had issues, they said, 'Yeah, you should definitely get a tetanus shot when you're there,'" Kelly said.

"Tetanus shots expire after ten years," Hollander added. "Anyone who thinks that they may be close or in jeopardy should get one to be proactive."

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge says the same goes for city employees, including firefighters who had to act quickly.

"That's why we invest in the training, invest in the personal protective equipment, to make sure they have and to have the proper policies and procedures in place so that when they're going into the water, they're going to be safe and then be effective ultimately," Chief Judge said.

Folks with Scranton Primary Health say people who may have injuries or feel ill should follow up with their doctor.

Scranton has also provided dumpsters to assist those cleaning up. The complete list of locations is posted HERE.