Fleetville Fall Fair fundraises, inspires new volunteer firefighters

Keeping a fire company afloat while inspiring the next generation of firefighters — that's the goal at the Fleetville Fall Fair.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — Eight-year-old Merrick Canfield is pretty comfortable behind the wheel of a fire truck, and his hose handling skills are spot on.

"This one was a direct hit!" he said as he practiced hosing down a fake fire.

That's because he's basically been training to become a firefighter his entire life.

"Well, you see, my parents are firefighters. So, I thought it would just be right if I'm a firefighter too!"

That's music to Tony Saxton's ears. He's the Chief of the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company.

The department's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Fleetville Fall Fair, also doubles as a way to recruit the next generation of volunteers.

"I'll tell you what - I think the biggest thing - it re-inspires all of us that have been around a long time. Because seeing the young kids come in and get involved is really inspiring to all of us," Saxton said.

While Merrick already knows his way around this obstacle course.

"It's very fun; I like this. I get to do it pretty much every year," he said.

Aspiring firefighters are invited to try their hand at the course during Saturday's fair.

But there's so much more to do for both kids and adults. Nearly 170 vendors will fill the fields outside the fire company, from petting zoos to pony rides.

Amasa Hill Farm is hosting a "cow flop." But for Adam Johnson and his family, their support of the fire company is personal.

"Last August, our family dairy operation had a massive fire and lost just about everything. So we're just coming out as a family to try to give back to the community and the fire company that gave us so much and did so much for us," Johnson said.

That fire also sparked a new interest in volunteering - an interest that had been waning for years.

"A lot of the kids in the community saw our need, saw we needed help, and shortly after the fire, they all showed up and they have stuck around," Saxton said.

That includes Logan Edwards. He's now a junior firefighter, showing the ropes to the "junior, junior" firefighters like Merrick.

"Ever since my family barn burnt down, I figured I just wanted to try to give back to the community. So I joined this, and ever since, I've been loving it."

New members also means new costs. Suiting up just one firefighter can have a price tag in the thousands. Not to mention the shiny, new fire truck purchased in 2020 that the fire company is still trying to pay off.

"At that time, it was $450,000," Saxton said, although it's probably valued at double the price now.

Luckily, the fair organizers make it pretty easy to support this cause with all of the fun things to do.

It's all taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company.

