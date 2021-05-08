Last Leg Cidery Tasting

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — After getting a tour of Last Leg Cidery and learning the brewing process, Paul enjoys a flight of delicious ciders brewed on the premises. Located in Fleetville, Last Leg Cidery offers flights of cider, cider slushies, seasonal ciders and they serve it up hot and mulled too! If you are hungry, they have a menu of food snacks with indoor and outdoor seating in their "cider garden." Last Leg is family friendly and also offers regular non alcoholic cider options.