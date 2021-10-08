Benefit organized for family farm after blaze

A community in Lackawanna County has rallied around a family who lost more than 100 cows in a barn fire back in August.

FLEETVILLE, Pa. — Back in August, flames tore through a century-old barn on the Amasa Hill Farm in Lackawanna County. The fire also claimed about 120 dairy cows—a significant loss for the family business.

"Every single morning, day in and day out, 365 days a year, went in to milk those cows and to just wake up one morning and they don't have that anymore, it's definitely devastating," said Randy Wright.

Friends, neighbors, and community members jumped into action to help the Johnson family by organizing a benefit. Volunteers spent the day setting up for the event to be held Saturday afternoon in Fleetville, and they hope it draws a crowd.

"A cornhole tournament to a music festival to food to raffles to a cow flop. It's going to be a great day," Cindy Edwards said.

Work is underway on parts of the farm that were able to be saved, but the fundraiser is really important to get the family farm back up and running again.

"Knowing how long it takes to build a farm and start milking again, it's probably going to be at least a year before there'll be milking cows, so hopefully we can offset that somewhat and raise enough to help them get through that year," said Wright.

Organizers are overwhelmed by all the donations to be raffled off or put up for silent auction—baskets, guns, a hand-carved wooden bench, and a new side-by-side, all because the community wanted to help its fellow neighbors.

"I never thought we would have that kind of outpouring of raffle basket, raffles donations, monetary donations," Wright said. "The community really stepped it up for sure. "