New addition to Williamsport's Market Square

Williamsport's Market Square added a new statue Sunday afternoon in a ceremony attended by some very big names.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — On Market Square in Williamsport, a pretty big event that included some pretty big names was held Sunday. The topic on everyone's mind? The newest addition to the Bases Loaded Statue.

The Williamsport Lycoming Chamber of Commerce and Little League International unveiled three new statues at the Bases Loaded Monument.

The statues show President George W. Bush, Jackie Robinson, and Cy Young on-looking at the little league statues around the square.

President Bush, Jackie Robinson's widow, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, and Governor Tom Wolf were all in attendance for the unveiling.

The city of Williamsport shut down Market Square at noon Sunday. Folks endured the wet conditions to come out and watch the unveiling.

Newswatch 16 spoke to several folks who were excited to see so many names in their backyard.

"We wanted to do the baseball today but that didn't happen because of the rain. But I am happy to be here to see Bush," said James Herron, Pittston.

"I live over by the little league field, and we have been watching the statues when I go through here every day. I think it's great there are three new statues, I am anxious to see them," said Robin Cillo, South Williamsport.

The statue unveiling was a part of the 75th anniversary of Little League.