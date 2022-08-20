Young survivor hosts Cookies for Courage in Lackawanna County

A family in Lackawanna County is doing something sweet to help children with cancer.

DUNMORE, Pa. — It was the 2nd Annual Cookies for Courage Fundraiser at the corner of Jessup Avenue and Prospect Street in Dunmore.

5-year-old cancer survivor Avery found strength in a program called Beads of Courage. And now, Avery's family wants to help make sure other kids can participate too.

Beads of Courage give glass beads to chronically ill children.

Each color bead represents a different treatment to help the child explain and be proud of their medical journeys.

"It kind of helps her embrace her story, see how far she's come, gives her the courage to keep going. She loves it so much she wants to make sure other little kids don't stay on the waiting list too long. Last year we cut the waiting list in half," said Stephanie Shivock, Avery's mom.

"I didn't bake any, but it's still lots of fun," said Avery Shivock, Cookies for Courage.

Bead of Courage currently has a lengthy waiting list. More than 100 pediatric cancer patients are waiting for beads.

Avery and her family are hoping to make a dent on that waiting list with their fundraiser in Lackawanna County.