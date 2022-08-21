MLB Little League Classic underway in Williamsport

Major League Baseball players arrived Sunday afternoon to eager fans and little league players all for the love of baseball.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Excitement filled the air as the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox pulled into the Williamsport Regional Airport for the MLB Little League Classic.

It was a first-time experience for many little leaguers and Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo.

"I never made out here like, with my little league team, so being out here on the biggest stage it's gonna be fun, man, it's gonna be a lot of great experiences for me and for the kids," said Alex Verdugo, Boston Red Sox outfielder.

The MLB Little League Classic began in 2017. It offers little leaguers the chance to spend a day with some of their big league heroes.

For New England second baseman Mike Marzelli, an autograph from Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is one of the many highlights he's gotten from the week so far.

"It's cool; it's a good opportunity to get to see all these people with my teammates, too," said Mike Marzelli, New England Little League.

The time spent between the players in Williamsport keeps the passion for baseball alive.

Something Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor sees as a way to help build the next generation of ball players.

"I think it's really important, you know, I played little league when I was a little kid, ya know, and I think that's why that's so important," said Rougned Odor, Baltimore Orioles infielder.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment for both the little leaguers and major leaguers here in Williamsport, and it will be something that they remember for the rest of their lives.

"It's amazing; just glad to be here and live in the moment," said Jaykob Troutwine, Great Lakes Little League.

"Yeah, definitely, I'm never gonna forget this. I'm always gonna look back at this and have memories from it," said Marzelli.

The memories will continue to be made as players from the MLB spend the day with players and fans at the Little League World Series.

All this before their 7:00 p.m. game at the historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.