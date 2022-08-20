Pittston's Ultimate Tomato Run

The 23rd Annual Ultimate Tomato Run took place Saturday.

PITTSTON, Pa. — The Annual Pittston Tomato Festival is happening this weekend, and there are both old and new festivities.

The 5K race benefits both Miles for Michael, which helps families dealing with cancer, and Pittston's Shop with a Cop, where police officers help kids have a good Christmas.

And new this year was a 1 1/2 mile youth race.

"It feels really good; it's great to think that Pittston has the community to bring out so many people and support the area," said Preston Klem, Dupont.

The Pittston Tomato Festival continues through Sunday until 9 p.m.