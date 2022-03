Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a third person were killed in a crash early Monday morning in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA — Two state troopers are dead after a crash on a busy highway in Philadelphia.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on Interstate 95 south near the Stadium Complex.

Officials say the troopers were in the middle of a traffic stop when they were hit.

A third person was also killed.

Interstate 95 is shut down after the deadly wreck here in Philadelphia.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY - The Pennsylvania State Police confirms two Troopers and a civilian were struck and killed on I-95 South in the area of milepost 18 in Philadelphia City at approx. 12:40 a.m. More information to follow. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) March 21, 2022