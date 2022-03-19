The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Coolbaugh Township Saturday night.

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Monroe County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Laurel Drive in Coolbaugh Township around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

First responders were not able to release much information, but it appears a collision took place between a tractor-trailer and a sedan.

The crash is still under investigation in Monroe County.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.