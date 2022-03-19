COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Monroe County.
The crash happened near the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Laurel Drive in Coolbaugh Township around 7 p.m. Saturday night.
First responders were not able to release much information, but it appears a collision took place between a tractor-trailer and a sedan.
The crash is still under investigation in Monroe County.
This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.
See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.