Armed robbery investigation in Kingston

The robbery happened just after 3:00 p.m. on Friday.

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston police in Luzerne County are investigating an armed robbery they say took place Friday afternoon at the Pantry Quik on Wyoming Avenue.

Surveillance photos of the suspect show a white male wearing a hooded sweatshirt and face mask.

According to police, the worker at the store says the man showed them a gun and demanded cash just after 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon.

The suspect then fled heading west on Dorrance Street and was seen later on Gordon Lane.

Police are still searching for him, anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police or call 911.