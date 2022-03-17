Driver waives hearing in high-speed crash

Theresa Risso is charged with a number of felony counts including child endangerment and aggravated assault while driving under the influence.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — A woman involved in a high-profile crash gave up her right to a hearing in Snyder County.

Police say Theresa Risso was behind the wheel when her SUV hit several vehicles along Routes 11 and 15 before catapulting onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant in Shamokin Dam.

Her toddler who was in the backseat at the time was not hurt.

Risso is charged with a number of felony counts including child endangerment and aggravated assault while driving under the influence.