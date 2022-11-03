Woman arrested after wild wreck in Snyder County

Police arrested Theresa Rizzo on Friday, a Selinsgrove woman responsible for last week's crash at the Golden Chopsticks restaurant in Shamokin Dam.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — According to Shamokin Dam Police, Theresa Risso was taken into custody at a rehab facility in Lackawanna County.

Friday, she told the judge she has struggled with alcohol addiction for about 15 years.

Risso had nothing to say as she walked into the Union County Courthouse for her arraignment.

Officers say Risso's blood alcohol was four times the legal limit when her car hit four vehicles, a utility pole, and a concrete barrier before catapulting onto the roof of the Golden Chopsticks restaurant in Shamokin Dam last Friday evening.

Risso's 18-month-old daughter was in the car with her, and according to court papers, the child was not properly strapped into her car seat.

The 43-year-old woman from Selinsgrove faces more than a dozen charges including endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated assault, and driving under the influence.

Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says this is Risso's third DUI.

This time her blood alcohol level was 0.327%. Piecuch calls that a critical level.

"Those respiratory functions become impaired to the point where it may affect how people are breathing, functioning and being conscious. The likelihood of coma at 0.3 or higher is likely," said District Attorney Piecuch.

Risso is locked up in Snyder County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.