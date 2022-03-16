Shamokin Dam crash victim shares his story

James Haught suffered significant injuries including broken ribs and damage to his spine after the car crash at Golden Chopsticks.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — James and Christine Haught were sitting in their van waiting to pick up dinner from the Golden Chopsticks restaurant in Shamokin Dam when things took a turn for the worse.

"I don't remember hearing anything hit the vehicle. I just remember being knocked out and I woke up and they were trying to rush me out," said James.

"I swore it was a bomb because I didn't see a car at first. I just seen all the debris," said Christine.

According to Shamokin Dam police, 43-year-old Theresa Risso was intoxicated when she hit four vehicles, a utility pole, and a concrete barrier.

The Haught's vehicle was struck before Risso's car catapulted onto the restaurant's roof.

"I kept telling them in the ICU and rehab that I have no clue how I survived," added James.

"Two rods going up my spine and six to eight of my discs are fused together. My clavicle in the back of my shoulder is broken in two places," he said.

"He is able to get around and everything and it is a miracle. If he wasn't here today then I don't know what I would be doing," added Christine.

James is now out of the hospital and recovering.

The family has since received an outpouring of support. W&L Subaru even provided the couple with a loaner car.

"Every car on the lot they brought out the color she always wanted. So I am going to do my best to help her keep it," said James.

Theresa Risso, who was the driver of the speeding vehicle, is currently locked up in the Snyder County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.