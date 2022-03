A man has admitted to causing a crash that killed a teenager on a bicycle in Hazleton last year

HAZLETON, Pa. — A man has admitted to causing a crash that killed a teenager on a bicycle in Luzerne County.

Last week, Gabriel Hernandez-Mendez pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle.

Other charges were dropped as part of a plea deal.

Police say Hernandez-Mendez hit 15-year-old Hector Padilla along Poplar Street in Hazleton last year and took off.