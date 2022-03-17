Former State Attorney General Kathleen Kane charged with DUI after crash

SCRANTON, Pa. — Former State Attorney General Kathleen Kane has been charged for driving under the influence.
Scranton’s police chief says the former top cop of Pennsylvania was involved in a minor crash in the city’s south side Saturday night. It happened at the intersection of Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue. Officers filed charges Thursday. She's been charged with driving under the influence and careless driving.
Kane resigned as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General after being convicted of perjury in 2016.