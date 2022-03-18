Guilty plea in murder of elderly woman

Anthony Spudis pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree murder.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — New details in the case of a man charged with murdering an elderly woman in Luzerne County.

A judge then immediately sentenced him to at least 25 years behind bars.

Authorities say Spudis murdered Gertrude Price on Thanksgiving night of 2013.

The 97-year-old was found beaten and stabbed to death inside her home in Nanticoke.

It took investigators four years to get enough evidence to charge Spudis with the crime.