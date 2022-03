A mother from Susquehanna County has admitted to causing a crash that killed her little girl.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Paige Scully of Montrose pleaded guilty last week to homicide by vehicle while DUI.

Troopers say Scully was driving under the influence when the crash happened on Route 367 in Rush Township in 2020.

Scully's four-year-old daughter died at the hospital from her injuries.