4 year old dies in crash, mother charged with homicide, DUI

The deadly wreck happened Wednesday night near Montrose.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A child has died after a crash in Susquehanna County, and her mother faces homicide and DUI charges.

That crash happened Wednesday night on Route 367 south of Montrose.

According to state police, the driver, Paige Scully, 29, of Montrose, was under the influence of alcohol when the crash happened.

Her 4-year-old daughter was also in the car. She was flown to a hospital where she died from her injuries.