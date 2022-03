The crash happened just before midnight Saturday night.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 Saturday night.

The crash happened in the northbound lane near the Lenox Exit in Susquehanna County around 11:45 p.m.

The car ran off the road and hit a rock embankment.

That driver was taken to the hospital.

Officials say heavy fog could have contributed to the crash.