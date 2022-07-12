Bridge renamed in honor of veterans

Organizers decided to unveil the new bridge name on the Pearl Harbor anniversary to honor all of the veterans and first responders who serve Wyoming County.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A bridge in Wyoming County has been renamed to honor local veterans and first responders.

The bridge over the Susquehanna River on Route 29 has been renamed "Wyoming county veteran and first responder bridge of valor."

Both veterans and first responders from across the area came out to see the unveiling of the new sign.

"The word valor is so important as it talks about great courage in the face of danger and that certainly describes those who protect us," said Karen Bobeck, State Representative 117th District.

"My hat is off to all of the people who have served both capacities in our military services and as first responders, fire police, and ambulance. They hold a special place in my heart and I owe them a great deal," said Stacy Huber, Tunkhannock Mayor.

