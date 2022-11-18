Valor Clinic helping hungry families this Thanksgiving

Volunteers with the Valor Clinic Foundation spent the day boxing up meals that will be shipped out ahead of the holiday.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In assembly-line fashion, turkey after turkey moved from the freezer inside the dining hall at Camp Trexler and into the hands of volunteers with the Valor Clinic Foundation.

For several years, Valor has used the freezers to store excess food.

These Thanksgiving turkeys are for veterans and their families who need a little help for the holidays.

Founder Mark Baylis says the number of vets needing help is way up.

"This is a big year for us," Baylis said. "We went from, I think we were 329 at Easter, and it grew from 329 to 460 in a few months. Speaks to what the economy doing right now. People are having a hard time, and it's affected veterans also."

The organization in Polk Township helps veterans get back on their feet.

Veterans' families will get a turkey and a holiday food box filled with all the yummy fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner.

Susan Schwarz is the holiday meal coordinator for Valor. She says giving them a meal is the least they can do for the people who fought for our freedom.

"This way, they don't have to choose between paying a bill and putting food on the table. They have a meal delivered for them, and they're all so very grateful."

Boxes will soon be shipped to veterans' families in need this Thanksgiving, and not just in Monroe County, but in New Jersey and the state.

"It's that time of year when people get into the spirit of giving a little bit, and we're grateful because we can't help without it. And the need is real, stark, and compelling this year as many years. It just involves more families," Baylis said.

The holiday food boxes start getting delivered to veterans and their families this weekend.

The Valor Clinic Foundation is always looking for volunteers to help with deliveries.

Stand downs take place regularly where volunteers reach out to Veterans and community members who can use a hand up on... Posted by VALOR Clinic Foundation on Thursday, November 17, 2022