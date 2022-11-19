Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County.
From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it.
And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support.
"We're trying to get every veteran the help that they need, period. Whether it's doing paperwork - myself, I needed paperwork done, they helped me when I got out of the army in 2004. They did the paperwork, they did my VA claim for me, they re-did all the paperwork for me for my retirement because I was medically discharged," said Dennis Schall, Valor Clinic volunteer.
The event called 'Veterans Stand Down,' was organized by the Agency for Community Empowerment, a nonprofit based in Scranton.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.