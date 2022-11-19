x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Helping hand for veterans in Lackawanna County

The event was held at Lackawanna College in Scranton Saturday afternoon.

More Videos

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks honored our veterans in a different way Saturday in Lackawanna County.

From haircuts to transportation services, veterans organizations and area businesses teamed up to offer a helping hand to any vet who may need it.

And that includes something that can't be bought; moral support. 

"We're trying to get every veteran the help that they need, period. Whether it's doing paperwork - myself, I needed paperwork done, they helped me when I got out of the army in 2004. They did the paperwork, they did my VA claim for me, they re-did all the paperwork for me for my retirement because I was medically discharged," said Dennis Schall, Valor Clinic volunteer.

The event called 'Veterans Stand Down,' was organized by the Agency for Community Empowerment, a nonprofit based in Scranton. 

Related Articles

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.  

Before You Leave, Check This Out