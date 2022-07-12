Pearl Harbor ceremony in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Pearl Harbor veterans from Lackawanna County were honored Wednesday morning in Scranton.
The 9/11 Memorial Committee held the ceremony at the memorial plaque on Courthouse Square.
They sang the National Anthem and God Bless America and laid a wreath at the plaque.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines, and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.