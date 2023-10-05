Goat yoga Mother's Day event in Wyoming County

Think your mom is the G.O.A.T.? We have the perfect gift idea for you this Mother's Day.

MEHOOPANY, Pa. — What happens when a woman who lives on a farm and a yoga instructor become friends? You get this:

"Once I got certified, I called her one day and asked her if we could start a business," said Miranda Miaris.

"I was very nervous at first to embark on a business adventure. But I knew how much I loved goats, and I knew how much other people would love them and enjoy the experience that I get to experience every single day," said Sommer Gaydos.

And so, Nimble Hill Goat Yoga was born.

"The goats love to be at the highest point, so if you're in down dog or warrior pose, they'll get right on top and have some fun with you," Miaris said.

The business in Mehoopany is brand new; the women hosted a few sessions in the fall, but this weekend is the real kick-off.

"Our 'Moms and Mimosas' event will take place this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. We're going to have complimentary mimosas for everyone over 21. We're going to do a yoga session led by Miranda. All levels are welcome," said Gaydos.

The only goal is to leave the farm with a smile.

"Goat yoga is all about fun and wellness. Yoga is a healing modality, and animals are as well. We don't claim to be doctors, but we know that what we do brings happiness and joy, and if you look around, the atmosphere just adds to it," Miaris said.

Here are the details and tickets for the Mother's Day event.