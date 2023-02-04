Baby goats visit antique shop in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Central Station Marketplace & Antiques on Providence Road has more than 60 vendors, one of which makes soaps and lotions using goat milk
That vendor, Orson's Best, got to show off all their little helpers Sunday.
"We love the interaction with the public. And I think people need to know what agriculture is all about. You know, our animals are extremely spoiled. You know, I think sometimes people have it in the idea that goats will eat anything, and that's actually the exact opposite," said Laura Medved, chief farmer/goat rancher.
There were no reports of any damage to the merchandise from these cuddly visitors in Scranton.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.