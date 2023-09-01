Baby goat snuggling at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

You may have heard of goat yoga, but what about baby goat snuggling?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Animals are a big part of Pennsylvania agriculture, and there are more than 4,000 of them at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Some of the youngest animals are turning out to be the stars of the show.

One of the newest attractions at this year's farm show is baby goat snuggling.

"It's just insane. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would be this big of a success — 40-minute lines yesterday all day long to come snuggle all these baby goats," Justin Steinmetz said.

Justin Steinmetz and his wife Lauren have a goat farm in Berks County. Last summer, they had the idea to bring baby goat snuggling to area events, and it took off.

"Goat snuggling is where you come into our booth. We have a 20 x 40 area here with 40 goats in there. You can just pick them up, hold them, and snuggle them," Steinmetz said.

The youngest goats get bottle-fed three times a day, so if you're one of the lucky ones holding them at that time, you'll get to do the honors.

There is a long line for the attraction, and people love the baby goats.

"I am in heaven right now! I love it. It's amazing. I'm an animal lover, and this is the best thing I've ever seen here, and I come every year, and I love it," Lani Moore said.

"It's awesome. She loves the animals. We love to come see the animals," Chrissy Gessner said.

Steinmetz says snuggling baby goats also relieves stress.

"Whether it's nibbling on your ear or your shirt, chewing on your shoelaces, jumping on your lap, you get to bond with the goat," Steinmetz said.

It costs $5 to snuggle baby goats at the Farm Show, and there is no time limit.

The newest attraction at the PA Farm Show is BABY GOAT SNUGGLING 🐐 and if you’re one of the lucky ones holding one of... Posted by Nikki Krize WNEP on Monday, January 9, 2023

This year's theme is "Rooted in Progress," celebrating Pennsylvania's deep roots in agriculture.

Bud Gouger and his family have been coming to the farm show for five years. He says it's a lot of work.

"From this time till next Farm Show, we're already starting to prepare what animals we're going to bring, what we will do a bit differently, how we're going to feed and get them fattened up."

There are a lot of first-time vendors at the Farm Show, including Stitches in Bloom from Bloomsburg.

"There's a lot of really great customers, great vendors, and it's really enjoyable. I've been here as a customer before, and it's just as much fun as a vendor," Caitlin Eroh said.

Dale Shupp and his wife had their first date at the Farm Show nearly 50 years ago. The couple from Tunkhannock say the show is a highlight for them.

"When you get into the dairy end of it, there's a lot of different families from across the state that you know. It's like a reunion."

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, nearly 6,000 animals, and 275 commercial exhibitors. The show runs from January 7 through 14. Admission is free, and parking is $15 by credit card in Farm Show lots.

CLICK HERE to download the complete visitors' guide.

CLICK HERE for the Farm Show schedule of events.