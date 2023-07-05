Tree planted in memory of former zoo director

A white pine tree at Nay Aug Park was dedicated in George Lowry's honor.

SCRANTON, Pa. — George Lowry passed away in March after many years as director of the Nay Aug Park Zoo and then Scranton's Animal Contol Officer.

The Iroquois Nation dedicated a white pine tree at the park in his honor.

The tree is meant to represent peace.

Lowry's daughter says she and her siblings watched their father take care of many animals at the zoo, including an elephant, tigers, and chimps, and that he loved doing it.

"This was his whole life, he worked here, he came here all the time, even just to sit, it's just wonderful, we had a street named after him, and now we have a tree, so he'll always be remembered," Lisa Lowry said.

George Lowry was 88 years old.