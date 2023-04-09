Scranton hosts Easter ‘Egg’stravaganza

Children in The Electric City took advantage of all the Easter traditions, even if their parents can't afford them.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Easter bunny made its way to Scranton's Nay Aug Park Park in a fire truck, kicking off the annual Easter Extravaganza.

“Last year when we did it, it was the first year, and the kids had a blast. My kids had fun here, all the other kids had fun here. So we decided to do it a little bigger, a little better this year,” said volunteer James Gerard.

After its debut last year, the volunteers anticipated giving a hundred more families the full Easter experience for nothing in return.

“As a child, I didn't have so much of that home that we would wake up to do Easter baskets or get that kind of love or happiness, so I feel like since I didn't have it, I give it. why can't I give it back to someone who needs it,” explained volunteer Schronda White.

From the bouncy house to all of the food, the organizers made all the Easter festivities free for any family who made their way to Nay Aug Park.

“There's a lot of people who just don't have it to give this to their kids. They can't afford to do certain things with their kids, but they can bring them here,” Gerard added.

This is why the organizer, Latoya Jones, is paying out of her own pocket to help children who are less fortunate.

“They can grow up and have the traditional life of having Easter. Maybe I could be a role model to one of these kids, and they may want to run something like this when they're older,” she said.

“That's our goal, to make every child happy, comfortable, and loved. And if we do it for one, it will spread all over the world,” White added.

And the volunteers are already thinking about what they can add to next year's Easter celebration.