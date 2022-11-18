The holiday season lights up Nay Aug Park

Every year the drive-thru display attracts thousands of visitors.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — For almost twenty years, the Nay Aug Park Light Spectacular has been a holiday staple for many people in the Electric City.

Bobby Kersavage of Scranton says when the lights are on at Nay Aug, you know the holidays are here.

"For them just doing it, it gets the community out there, and everybody knows Nay Aug park it's been here forever, and I just think it keeps on bringing people in," said Bobby Kersavage, Scranton.

Comprised of more than 100 light displays, the setup begins in October, and new attractions are added every year.

"The response is great; we had about a hundred cars go through so far already, which is pretty good for a night like this, it was advertised, but it's still early," said Bob Gattens, Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority Chair.

Now there are a few different ways you can see the lights here in the park, you can drive, you can walk, and you can also, for a small charge, take a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

"We just went through it, me and my mom, and it's just wonderful. It's just amazing how they make the lights work," said Maine Pell, Scranton.

Maine Pell and her mom took a couple trips through the park. She says her favorite lights are the ones with snow.

"I love snow, and I love eating it," said Maine.

Jennifer Gardner and her family drive through every year. She says it's just one of those things that never gets old.

"We like coming every year, and they have a bunch of different ones this year, so we like to come every year and see something different," said Jennifer Gardner, Scranton.

Donations are accepted, but the light display is free to the public.

The Nay Aug Park Light Spectacular will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every night from now until January 7.