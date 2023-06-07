Suspected arsonist accused of torching another place

Michael Yzkanin was already charged with setting the fire at the former Gouldsboro Inn in April.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — A man charged with one arson in Wayne County has now been accused of torching another place.

Michael Yzkanin was charged with setting the fire at the former Gouldsboro Inn on April 15.

According to state police, Yzkanin is now charged with arson related to a fire on Main Street in Gouldsboro on April 12.

Troopers said they identified Yzkanin as the person seen fleeing from the fire scene.

Yzkanin's possible connection to other fires in Wayne and Lackawanna Counties is still under investigation.