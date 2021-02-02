Newfoundland digging out from Winter Wonderland

The amount of snow is causing more headaches beyond clearing the roads in Wayne County. With so much snow, crews are having problems finding places to put it.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — When the snow started to fall in Wayne County on Sunday, some people were doubtful that they would get more than 18 inches. Fast forward 48 hours, and places like Newfoundland wound up with way more than that.

"They said it was going to be a slow mover, but you know I always figured out. It probably got to be wrong, you know, it's wishful thinking. I'm hoping they're wrong, but they weren't," said Margaret Long.

I think it's crazy! I got to talk to God soon to give us a break," said Richard Dyer.

Overnight, the snow total doubled here in Wayne County, making the process of digging out much harder.

"When I get up this morning, it was up to 30, and somebody had a yardstick in their yard one of our friends, and he said, we have 30 inches," said Long.

"Well, I don't have any place to put it. I mean, you know it's hard to find space. I push it back there as much as I can. I push it across the road, but if we get another snowstorm. That's it," said John Hinds.

People in Newfoundland say they can't remember the last time there was a snowstorm like this that didn't let up.

"Maybe it's changing back now. We went through that cycle; maybe we're going to hit this. You know where we hit on a lot of snow for a few years, it could very well happen," said Hinds.

"A snowblower would be useless in this anyway. I don't think a snowblower would be able to do this. This amount of snow, you need a plow," said Long.