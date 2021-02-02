Cleanup time in Mount Carmel

There was a lot of snow to clean up in central Pennsylvania, and many people in the Coal Region spent the day doing just that.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — The most recent snowstorm dumped about 17 inches of snow on Mount Carmel.

Everywhere you look, people were out with shovels, plows, and snowblowers.

"I have a lot to plow, and this was a major storm. You can see the piles of snow, and we've been trying to keep up with the storm for the last 24 hours," Charles Lucas said.

Charles Lucas, who owns a funeral home, was plowing for the better part of two days. Luckily, he has "Plow Dog Bentley" to keep him company.

"He is 8 months old. Don't bark. You be a good boy," Lucas said.

People we spoke with say one thing that is refreshing about this storm is how many neighbors help each other.

"That's what Mount Carmel's about," Mayor Philip "Bing" Cimino said.

Mayor Cimino was out since 5:30 a.m.

"Out clearing fire hydrants. I guess it's just giving me a reason to play with my toy, but other than that, some people need help, so we're doing what we can," Cimino said.

"The other neighbors all came out and started shoveling what he couldn't get with the machine. It's really nice," Mac McFadden said.

Some people had some choice words for Punxsutawney Phil, who just predicted six more weeks of winter.

"I think he's more of a rat," McFadden said.