Poconos slowly digging out from several feet of snow

People in Coolbaugh Township say this is one of the worst storms they've been through.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Traveling to Monroe County on Tuesday morning, the difference in the road conditions from Scranton to Tobyhanna was significant.

Interstate 380 was a mess all day. Fortunately, we didn't find many cars on the road, if not for the dangerous conditions, then for the fact that it took many people the entire day to dig their cars out from under the mounds of snow that piled up overnight.

"This is the worst storm in 40 years that I can remember!" said Barry Franks.

"This is a terrible snow. We haven't had this in decades," Bob Tulanowski said.

So far, people who live in Coolbaugh Township have measured more than two feet of snow in their driveways and backyards.

"At least 30 inches. The backside of my house, I have a little area that never gets any wind, and it's at least 30 inches on top of that," said Mike Gerrity.

Gerrity was grateful to have a friend come by with a snowblower. One man and a shovel is no match against a machine.

With this three-day storm, the hardest part is just trying to keep up with the continuous onslaught of snow.

"I went to bed at 10, got up at 5, and we already had another foot of snow. And we've probably got another 6 inches since this morning," Tulanowski said.

"Big difference between yesterday morning and today. We probably got a good 19, 20 inches overnight," Gerrity said.

"I've plowed four times already, just to try to keep up," Franks added.

The struggle with this 3 day long storm is just keeping up with steady onslaught of snow - this man says he has already plowed his driveway 4 times since Sunday. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dPetNkO9L1 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) February 2, 2021

The Gouldsboro Travel Plaza along Interstate 380 was packed with dozens of trucks waiting out the tractor-trailer ban on the highways. Some drivers told us they've been stuck here for two days.

"I've never seen a snow like this and I've been 20 years driving. Never seen it like this," said driver Hussein Hussein.

'I just talked to a state trooper. I said, 'I got a heavy load, can I move it to I-81?' and he said, 'No, it's horrible. You can't move it,''' said driver Obed Acebedo.

Even once the tractor-trailer ban was lifted, drivers had a tough time getting out. They're going to have to dig themselves out of a couple feet of snow.

Right now, here I can't get out even if I wanted to get out. I can't because where am I going to make a U-turn? They're blocking the pumps and everything. I can't move." Acebedo said.

"I've missed a lot. I have like multiple drops, I don't know if I'll be able to finish this whole week," Hussein added.