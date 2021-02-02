DPW crews put in long hours during storm

Residents in Olyphant pleasantly surprised to find wet roads in the borough Tuesday morning

OLYPHANT, Pa. — If you took a trip through Olyphant Tuesday, you might not have known that we were technically still in the midst of a nor'easter.

The borough DPW crews have been going pretty much non-stop.

"We're tired. We've been putting the long shifts in. You know, eight hours on Sunday, 17 hours last night, and now we've been out since 6 this morning," said DPW employee Stephen Krisler.

The plow drivers' hard work was mostly done by noon. Residents were just getting started.

"Shoveling, and trying to use the snowblower...I couldn't control where the snow goes. When I saw it go out in the road, I stopped because I don't want to mess up the great job they did on the roads," said Roberta Castle.

Residents told Newswatch 16 they were pleasantly surprised to look out their windows Tuesday morning and see wet roads.

"They keep things nice for us. Now we just need to do our part! Which is a lot easier said than done!" Castle added.

Olyphant is digging out from more than a foot of snow. Residents told Newswatch 16 it was a relief to know that they could get around on the roads if they needed to.