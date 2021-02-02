King's College students keep busy during storm

Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub shows us what college students were doing instead of learning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Classes at King's College in Wilkes-Barre were supposed to begin this week, but the snow canceled all in-person classes both Monday and Tuesday.

Cars along North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre are still buried under snow. Some of these vehicles belong to King's College students, many of which were prepared to face the storm upon returning to school this week.

"I just feel like whenever we come back to school, there's always just like a big storm like this, and classes kind of get pushed back a little bit, and it kind of gives us a couple more days to just settle in and relax, get unpacked, and I'm going to get together with friends, a little bit not too many, but, yeah, I just feel like it's always happening when we first get here," said senior Alex Bastone.

Sophomore Liam Johnson wasn't as prepared as others.

"It's been tough. I try to go outside to get something from my car, and my feet are soaking wet. It's not easy. My buddy's trying to take his car out here. I think he's been out here since I got coffee an hour ago."

Bshayer Al Salem grew up in West Pittston, but this week's storms feel different than any other northeastern Pennsylvania snowstorm she's experienced.

"Probably because it's like during COVID and like everything's just even more out of place. So it's like there's COVID, there's snow so everything's even more shut down, or like things are more slowed down. So it affects a lot of people's lives."

Bshayer says her neighbors are making the most of it though trying to find creative ways to put their brains to work.

"I got home from work last night, and apparently the whole hockey team, they built an igloo, like they put three chairs inside of it. And there's lights around it and there's like a little fire by the igloo."