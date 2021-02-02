Two feet of snow falls in Daleville

Some parts saw two feet of snow, but as Newswatch 16's Stacy Lange shows us, people there were ready to get back to business.

DALEVILLE, Pa. — As much as two feet of snow fell in the North Pocono region of Lackawanna County. Traveling Route 435 was a tricky trek.

There was no such thing as a restful snow day at Bill's Shop Rite Plaza in Daleville. People were out getting things done.

"I'm going to get a coffee and hopefully get my vehicle out of the snow," said Stephanie Jones.

Donna Santini made the trip to get gasoline for her snowblower then back home to clear her driveway.

"PennDOT did a good job this time. The roads are all clear, the backroads are a little slippery, but we've got four-wheel drive."

Front-end loaders with big plow attachments were used to clear the parking lot in the plaza. Two drivers spent hours making sure the parking spots were clear.

"You're driving around, you know? It's not that bad. It's more mental exhaustion than it is physical," said plow driver Chad Castle.

These guys started clearing out the parking lot at 3:30 a.m. and all this snow isn't even the end of it.

"I don't think we cleaned up from last night yet, and we're still getting more," Castle said.