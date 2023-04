The flames broke out early Sunday morning.

Firefighters battled flames at a restaurant near Hamlin this morning.

The flames broke out just before 3 a.m. at the Country Cafe along Mount Cobb Highway.

The Hamlin fire chief said firefighters arrived to flames shooting out of the left side of the building.

Departments from neighboring counties were called in to help.

No one was injured or inside the restaurant when the fire started.