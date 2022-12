Flames broke out around 3 a.m. Saturday morning at Kay's restaurant.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Flames broke out at Kay's restaurant in Lake Ariel around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials haven't released much information, but crews from both Wayne and Lackawanna counties were called to help out.

No word yet on what started the fire in Wayne County.