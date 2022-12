One person is dead after a fire in Pocono Township Friday morning.

The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville.

The victim was the only one home when the fire started according to the police chief.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause.

Developing story; check back for updates.