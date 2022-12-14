'A blessing' — Season of giving in the Poconos

It was the first day of toy distribution at Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network in Brodheadsville for families in need. Newswatch 16's Emily Kress has the story.

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. — Christina Acevedo of Kunkletown was busy on Wednesday, picking out Christmas presents for her three children. She says none of this would be possible if it weren't for the generosity of others.

"I love it here. They always make you comfortable, not to feel upset about the situation, because I was a little upset. You know it's a rough Christmas, but they're so helpful, and my kids are going to be so happy."

Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network is a nonprofit that helps families in need across the west end of Monroe County.

Director Colleen Walsh says that this year the need is great, and along with Toys for Tots, they are helping more than 125 families be able to put toys under the tree.

"It's definitely a lot of kids that can use it this year. We're really glad that we have all these wonderful toys to share with everybody," Walsh said.

Bob McPeek, a volunteer at PVEN, says the Christmas toy distribution is one of his favorite days to come out and help others.

"It's just a good feeling," McPeek said. "You're giving to others during the season. Especially as the economy is tightening up for everybody, I don't want anybody to have Christmas without a gift or two."

Acevedo says this year has been very difficult for her family, and she's grateful for the help.

"Really hard, especially this year for us right now, and I believe I'm not the only one, so you know, it's a blessing, honestly."