Olyphant church helping to keep the lights on

A church in Lackawanna County is trying to help folks in their community pay their electric bills.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Each year during the holidays, members of Rescue and Restore Church in Olyphant try to find a way to give back to those in need. Rev. Jack Munley is the pastor.

"We're in the community, for the community, so we wanted to help in a special way. So Operation Lights On was born. We can help pay $50 towards a delinquent electric bill."

The idea behind the effort is to lessen the burden that falls on families who live in the borough this time of year and may have to choose between buying a gift or paying a bill.

"People are really struggling, so if we can do that, there's no need to be embarrassed. We're all in this together. We want to help out in any way we can," Rev. Munley said.

Applicants can be disabled, veterans, single parents, or widows.

"We've asked them to list why it is that you need this, and the stories are heartbreaking that we've already received. So, we know we'll be able to help them and bless them in a little way."

Rev. Munley says since this is the season of giving, he hopes others can pitch in and donate.

"Anybody who wants to help to give to this, 100 percent of the funds will go towards that. In fact, on our website, if they were to give, there's a drop-down menu that has Operation Lights on, so we know that they're gifting it towards that."

If you'd like to donate or are an Olyphant resident looking to apply, you can find more information here.