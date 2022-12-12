Collecting donations for area veterans

For the sixth year, a fitness studio owner is organizing a collection to help local veterans.

JESSUP, Pa. — Items are piling up around the Christmas tree inside Quest Studio in Jessup.

Talia Walsh is the studio owner and, for the last six years, has organized this collection to help veterans during the holidays.

"A lot of us have a fond heart for helping our local veterans, so we decided to adopt the St. Francis Commons veterans homeless shelter," said Talia Walsh, Quest Studio owner.

About 30 veterans will be helped in this Adopt A Veteran program. Walsh says they try to provide them with things they need as well as restock their pantries.

"Non-perishable foods, canned coffee, tuna, anything like trail mix, stuff like that. toiletries, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, anything you'd think of that you would use to keep your body clean and healthy," said Walsh.

Along with the donations, Walsh says her goal is to raise about $500 to give the veterans a gift that will hopefully last beyond the holidays.

"Gift cards for Redner's Market and Sheetz to help continuously after the holidays replenish their groceries and their transportation to appointments and work and things like that," added Walsh.

Donations can be dropped off at either Quest Studio locations in Jessup, and monetary donations can be sent electronically until Thursday.

Walsh says these veterans are getting back on their feet, and any little bit helps.

"It's the least we could do. I think a lot of us that didn't get to make that sacrifice, we can make this little sacrifice of time and money to do it for them in return," said Walsh.

All of the donations for the veterans will be dropped off at the end of the week.

For more information on this Adopt A Veteran Drive and how to donate, click here.