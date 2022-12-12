Observing the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lackawanna County

There was a mariachi band, and traditional Mexican food was served after the early morning mass.



"I think it's just a testimony of our faith. It means a sacrifice, we sacrifice our sleep to be here and to celebrate with anyone else,” said Alejandra Marroquin of Dunmore. “So, if anything it's a witness of our faith and our commitment to our Lady Guadalupe."



Many other parishes with high Hispanic membership are celebrating the Feast Day of our Lady of Guadalupe today.