Observing the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Today is a special day in the Latino community known as the Feast Day of our Lady of Guadalupe.
The annual observance commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to a young Mexican man, now venerated as Saint Juan Diego, in December 1531.
Newswatch 16 stopped by Saint Paul of the Cross parish in Scranton's South Side for the celebration.
There was a mariachi band, and traditional Mexican food was served after the early morning mass.
"I think it's just a testimony of our faith. It means a sacrifice, we sacrifice our sleep to be here and to celebrate with anyone else,” said Alejandra Marroquin of Dunmore. “So, if anything it's a witness of our faith and our commitment to our Lady Guadalupe."
Many other parishes with high Hispanic membership are celebrating the Feast Day of our Lady of Guadalupe today.