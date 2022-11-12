Annual drive-through Christmas party held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Families spent Sunday driving through McDade Park for the O'malley's annual free drive-thru Christmas party.
Every car received a goody bag and meal for each child while getting to say hello to Santa Claus.
There was also a DJ who played music for everyone that came through.
"It's just been fun to see the smiling faces for the number of years we've been doing it. It's just been more fun every year. The kids enjoy it, and we do all the holidays for them. It's fantastic to see them smile like that," said Gene Widdick, Taylor.
For 21 years, the O'Malley family has donated free food and presents for preschool and elementary students throughout Lackawanna County.
