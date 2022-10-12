Winterfest underway in Wayne County

The annual tradition continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. along Main Avenue in Hawley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAWLEY, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County might appreciate a little snow.

This weekend is the last one for the annual Hawley Winterfest.

Main Avenue is decorated for the season and there are concerts, carriage rides, and even the Winterfest Beer Tour.

It's the biggest event of the year for downtown Hawley.

"I think it's great, it's great for the community, it brings a ton of people to the town, it brings money and tons of stuff to the town, which is great for everyone. Local people just getting together and making things nice for tourists and people who come to visit our area," said Justin Lecce, owner of Holy Cannoli.

Hawley Winterfest continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Wayne County.