Vendor show held in West Nanticoke

The holiday event held at the Tilbury Community Center featured dozens of vendors and activities for folks of all ages.

WEST NANTICOKE, Pa. — There was something for everyone at the 'Santa's Coming Soon' vendor show in Luzerne County.

More than 45 vendors came to the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke.

The show kicked off with food trucks offering breakfast food, and later, there was an ugly Christmas shirt contest, games, raffles, and face painting.

Organizers say it was a great way to show what local small businesses have to offer.

"I do think it's very, very important, especially right now, since Covid, to shop small businesses. I will say that I have shopped most of my shopping for my kids, and everybody else has been through most of my vendors," said Bridget Banik, event coordinator.

And the show lived up to its name the big man in red stopped by and even brought Mrs. Claus to the event in Luzerne County.