Spreading holiday cheer with 'Christmas Jars'

The idea is to fill a jar with loose change or bills and give it anonymously to someone in need. Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice shows us how you can take part.

MARSHALLS CREEK, Pa. — A unique Christmas display sits in front of Albert Compoly's home in Middle Smithfield Township. Instead of just looking at the holiday decorations on Lower Lakeview Drive near Marshalls Creek, you're asked to take part.

"There was a book called Christmas Jars written by Jason Wright, and we sort of took the concept that was in the book and brought it to life," Compoly said.

For more than a decade, Compoly has been giving away Christmas jars. To date, he's given out more than 1,500 since he started and 42 more have already been taken this year.

So what is a Christmas jar?

"A Christmas jar is a jar — a pickle jar, a mason jar, or whatever — and you take the jar, and you fill it up during the year with loose change or bills or whatever you have, and then around Christmastime, you take the jar, and you anonymously give it to someone who's in need, someone who's lost their job, someone who died in the family. I think even somebody who's sick."

The jars are free, and anyone is welcome to take one. Inside the jar, you'll find a note with information on how to take part and some Christmas candy.

Compoly says the best part is reading the notes left behind by people who have taken jars over the years.

"I have a whole album because I have a place here with cards and some pencils and people leave notes about what they think and it's very interesting. People leave notes, and they say where they're from, what their name is."

The jars will be up until Christmas Day or until all the jars run out.