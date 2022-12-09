One of Santa's helpers doing a test flight in Wyoming County for big man in red

One of Santa's helpers in Wyoming County is doing a test flight for the big man in red the week before Christmas.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — If you see a makeshift sleigh in the sky above Tunkhannock next week, don't check your calendar, Christmas didn't come early this year.

One of Santa's helpers is doing a trial run of sorts.

Patrick Sekely will take to the skies the week before Christmas, donning a Santa suit and carrying a sleigh full of toys.

Sekely turned his powered paraglider into a makeshift sleigh last year.

He tosses presents attached to parachutes from the sky above Skyhaven Airport near Tunkhannock to the kids waiting below.

He is taking flight on December 17, weather permitting. There will be activities for the kids beginning at noon at the airport, including music from DJ Grinch.

Sekely plans to take off about two hours before sunset.

This year, he is giving back in more ways than one. Sekely is also collecting donations for Alzheimer’s Awareness. Click here if you would like to make a donation.