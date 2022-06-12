Shoppers spend wisely this holiday season in the Poconos

Antique dealers at the Olde Engine Works say people are buying more practical gifts and spending less.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — It's a busy time of the year for antique dealers at the Olde Engine Works, a marketplace in Stroudsburg.

Sellers have been re-arranging their booths and adding new items.

Agape Clay is one of the dealers here. She says people are shopping smarter this year.

"I think they're shopping wisely. I think that's the biggest thing. I don't think people are ideally shopping. They think about the gift they're giving and who they're giving it to instead of just purchasing," Clay said.

The marketplace is packed on weekends, which means good business for dealer Becky Hare. Hare says when it comes to the items people are purchasing for gifts, there either practical or nostalgic.

"I think it's a lot of memories. People are looking for something that comforts them, you know, people can go to Walmart and get whatever, but to get Grandma's candlestick holder. 'Oh, she had that.' And you find it here. People like to collect that stuff," said Hare.

Antique dealers tell Newswatch 16 people are spending their money differently this year when it comes to holiday gift giving.

"Not as much as they did a couple of years ago when we were all fat with the COVID money, you know, but they're spending," Hare said.

Olde Engine Works marketplace is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.